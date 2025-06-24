Zelensky talks U.S. support, Trump’s ceasefire proposal with U.S. Senators

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons to discuss continued support for Ukraine, the peace process, and President Donald Trump’s ceasefire initiative.

The head of state shared details of the meeting via Telegram, News.Az reports citing Ukrinform.

“I had a meeting with U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Coons. We discussed support for Ukraine, the peace process, and President Trump’s ceasefire initiative, which could be a step towards a dignified peace,” Zelensky reported.

He noted that recent attacks against Ukrainian civilians show that Russia is not interested in peace and continues to escalate the conflict. Therefore, it is important to increase pressure to prevent Moscow from ramping up the production of weapons of terror.

“The sanctions bill proposed by Senators Graham and Blumenthal can ensure this. I thank the senators for supporting it,” Zelensky emphasized.

The President also expressed gratitude for bipartisan support in U.S. Congress and stressed that Ukraine appreciates all the defense aid provided by the United States.

“Ukraine is ready to engage in mutually beneficial and constructive cooperation — to purchase American weapons and jointly produce Ukrainian ones. I am confident that this approach will serve the national interests of both countries,” he stated.

News.Az