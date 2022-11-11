Zelensky: Ukrainian special units are in Kherson city

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Friday has been "a historic day" for Ukraine after Russia announced its withdrawal from the west bank of the Kherson region, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

"We are returning the south of our country, we are returning Kherson," Zelensky said.

"As of now, our defenders are on the outskirts of the city. Just a little more to go and we will enter. But special units are already in the city," he added.

The president talked about the appearance of Ukrainian flags in the city even before the military arrived, saying, "I am happy to see how people, despite all the threats, despite the repressions, abuse of the occupiers, kept Ukrainian flags, believed in Ukraine."

Zelensky expressed his gratitude to the military units involved in the operation — "absolutely everyone, from privates to generals, the Armed Forces, intelligence, the Security Service of Ukraine, the National Guard — all those who brought this day closer for Kherson region."

He said stabilization measures would follow due to the threat of mines. "The occupiers left a lot of mines and explosives, in particular at vital facilities. We will be clearing them," he said.

"Our defenders are followed by police, sappers, rescuers, power engineers ... Medicine, communications, social services are returning. ... Life is returning," he said.

Zelensky repeated what Ukraine's Intelligence Directorate said earlier Friday, appealing to any Russian soldiers still on the west bank to surrender.

"We guarantee that you will be treated in accordance with the law and international standards. And to those Russian military who disguised themselves in civilian clothes and are hiding somewhere, I want to say that you cannot hide. We will find you anyway. Do not delay."

News.Az