Zelensky welcomes US Senate delegation led by Minority Leader McConnell to Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed to Kyiv a congressional delegation led by US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, News.az reports citing UNIAN.

Zelensky said on his Instagram account that the visit "is a strong signal of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States Congress and the American people."

He added: "Thank you for your leadership in helping us in our struggle not only for our country, but also for democratic values and freedoms. We really appreciate it."

Also seen meeting Zelensky in video and photographs on the president's official social media accounts are Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John Barrasso of Wyoming and John Cornyn of Texas.

It's unclear whether the meeting took place Saturday and whether the delegation is still in Kyiv.

News.Az