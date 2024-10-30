Zelensky’s peace plan not peaceful at all: Slovak PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Slovakia supports any plan that promotes a peaceful settlement in Ukraine, but Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s "victory plan" only calls for more escalation, said Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, News.Az reports citing TASS.

"I support any plans with the word 'peace' in them - peace plans. It is far better to negotiate for two years than to allow soldiers to kill each other for two years," he said.Fico emphasized that the so-called victory plan introduced by Zelensky is not oriented toward peace anymore. Rather than trying to promote peace negotiations, Kyiv suggests deploying nuclear weapons on its territory and requests deliveries of long-range weapons to conduct strikes deep into Russia. "If someone wanted to escalate tensions, that is exactly what he would say," Fico stated.The head of the Slovak government stressed that it is necessary to resolve the conflict peacefully and noted that Slovakia is ready to assist in this process.

