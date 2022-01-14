Zelenskyy calls Azerbaijani president’s Ukraine visit ‘special and very symbolic’

+ ↺ − 16 px

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Ukraine ‘special, very symbolic and very substantial’.

In a press statement, Zelenskyy said that he and President Aliyev signed a Joint Declaration enshrining the commitment to provide reciprocal support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and Azerbaijan within internationally recognized borders.

“We also expressed our commitments to joint efforts to combat hybrid threats, aspiration to maintain peace and security in the Black Sea and Caspian region and beyond,” the Ukrainian leader said.

He underlined that Ukraine and Azerbaijan today signed 6 documents on cooperation in the agricultural, transport, energy and trade fields.

“Their implementation will simplify investment activity, which is very important. We have a lot of plans that we have extensively discussed with the President of Azerbaijan. It will also strengthen food and energy security, increase bilateral trade turnover,” Zelenskyy added.

News.Az