Zelenskyy calls for accelerating weapons aid to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called on Western countries to step up weapons assistance to Kyiv, News.Az reports citing the Ukrainian media.

In an address to the Bratislava Forum, Zelenskyy expressed gratitude for the assistance Ukraine has received but underscored the need to accelerate arms supplies to Kyiv.

Reiterating Ukraine’s will to join the EU, Zelenskyy said that one of the motivations for unifying the Ukrainian people during the war is the hope of EU membership.

The Ukrainian president also welcomed the EU’s sixth sanctions package on Russia. He called on the EU to go forward with a seventh package.

News.Az