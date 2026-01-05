Zelenskyy: Daily air defense needed after Kyiv hospital strike

Photo: Consequences of the Russian attack on the night of January 5 (t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said air defense is needed every day after Russian forces struck a hospital in Kyiv, forcing the urgent evacuation of patients. The attack caused casualties, including one death, and damage to power lines and civilian infrastructure across the Kyiv region.

During the night assault, Russia launched 165 strike drones, around 100 of them Shahed-type, along with Iskander-M ballistic missiles and S-300 guided missiles targeting Kyiv, Chernihiv, Slavutych, Poltava, and Kharkiv. Residential buildings, clinics, garages, and warehouses were damaged, with fatalities reported in Kyiv and Fastiv districts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Zelenskyy stressed the importance of daily funding for interceptor drones and energy sector equipment and confirmed ongoing coordination with European and American partners to ensure Ukraine receives essential assistance.

News.Az