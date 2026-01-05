Russian drone strike damages Kyiv medical clinic

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Russian overnight drone attack on Kyiv on January 5 damaged a private medical clinic in the capital’s Obolonskyi district, local authorities said. Emergency services were deployed to the scene following reports of debris impact and a fire.

The head of the district administration confirmed that one person was killed in the strike and that around 70 people were inside the facility at the time of the attack, News.az reports, citing foreign media.

Photos from the scene show a hole in the building’s wall and shattered windows, highlighting the scale of the damage.

News.Az