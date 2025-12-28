Zelenskyy defines red lines on land and nuclear plant ahead of Trump meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s territorial integrity and control of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant are non-negotiable “red lines” for Kyiv. He made the remarks ahead of a planned meeting in Florida on Sunday with U.S. President Donald Trump, News.Az reports, citing the Yeni Safak.

Defining Ukraine's Core Stance

Speaking at a press conference in the Ukrainian capital on Saturday, Zelenskyy left no ambiguity regarding his government's stance. "There are red lines for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. These are both territories and nuclear power plants," he stated. He further clarified that under no conditions would Ukraine offer legal recognition to any alterations of its pre-conflict borders, directly addressing concerns that territorial concessions could be part of future settlement discussions. The meeting with the American president, he noted, followed several months of preparatory work and signals a step toward potential conflict resolution.

Security Guarances and Delegation Composition

The Ukrainian leader indicated that the future course of diplomatic and strategic steps would heavily depend on the nature and strength of security guarantees that the United States, under President Trump, is prepared to offer Ukraine. Zelenskyy will not attend the talks alone; he confirmed he will be leading a high-level delegation that includes key security and military officials. The group is set to feature Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andriy Hnatov, among others, underscoring the meeting's critical security focus.

The Context of the Zaporizhzhia Plant

The specific mention of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant highlights one of the most sensitive flashpoints in the war. The facility, Europe's largest nuclear plant, has been under Russian military control since the early weeks of the invasion. Its status is a major international safety concern, and Zelenskyy's insistence on Ukrainian control aligns with repeated calls from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) for the restoration of stable, Ukrainian operational management to prevent a nuclear incident. The upcoming dialogue in Florida is therefore poised to address some of the most complex and high-stakes issues in the Russia-Ukraine war.

