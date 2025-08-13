Zelenskyy, European leaders to confer with Trump ahead of Putin summit

+ ↺ − 16 px

European and Ukrainian leaders will hold a virtual meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday to warn against any peace deal that sidelines Kyiv, ahead of Trump’s high-stakes summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Friday.

The talks, hosted by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and joined by NATO’s secretary general, will bring together Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and leaders from Germany, Finland, France, Britain, Italy, Poland, and the EU, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

European capitals fear Trump could agree to concessions — including territorial compromises — without Ukraine’s full participation. Trump has said both Kyiv and Moscow will need to cede land to end the war, with Russian forces already holding nearly a fifth of Ukraine.

Trump’s administration has downplayed expectations for a breakthrough, describing the Alaska summit as a “listening exercise.” But half a dozen European officials told Reuters they see a risk of an unfavorable deal for Ukraine and Europe’s security.

Zelenskyy has vowed not to accept any agreement requiring Ukraine to abandon the eastern Donbas region, warning it would dismantle a key defensive line and invite future Russian advances. Territorial questions, he said, could only be addressed after a ceasefire and credible security guarantees.

The meeting comes as Russian troops intensify pressure on the eastern front, tightening control over Pokrovsk and Kostyantynivka.

