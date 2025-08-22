Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy meets NATO Secretary General Rutte to discuss security and military support - VIDEO

  • Politics
  • Share
Zelenskyy meets NATO Secretary General Rutte to discuss security and military support - VIDEO
Photo: X

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced today that he met with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte in Kyiv to discuss measures aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s security and accelerating the end of the war.

During the meeting, Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of joint steps to enhance security for Ukraine and all of Europe, highlighting diplomacy, security guarantees, and weapons supplies as key areas of focus, News.Az reports.

A major topic of discussion was the PURL program, which allows Ukraine to purchase American weapons using funding from partner countries. Zelenskyy confirmed that $1.5 billion has already been secured from European nations and expressed gratitude to all supporting partners. Efforts are ongoing to raise additional funds to further support Ukraine’s defense needs.

Zelenskyy also thanked NATO Secretary General Rutte for his continued support and readiness to assist Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

“This support is significant for our warriors and for the security of Europe,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      