Zelenskyy reports ‘good results’ for Ukrainian forces in Sumy border area - VIDEO

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported “good results” from Ukrainian forces in the border area of the Sumy region, where clashes with Russian troops have been ongoing for months.

In a video address shared on social media platform X on Sunday evening, Zelenskyy said he reviewed a report from Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, noting that Ukrainian troops are advancing toward the northeastern border with Russia, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“There are good results in the border area of the Sumy region … The Russians are also suffering significant losses in the Kharkiv region – in Kupyansk – and in the Donetsk region,” Zelenskyy said.

Today I want to especially thank all our warriors who are inflicting truly significant losses on Russia. Losses at the front. Losses along the border. Losses on Russia's own territory thanks to our long-range strikes. The most effective sanctions – the ones that work the fastest… — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 14, 2025

He added that Ukrainian forces are repelling Russian assaults near the city of Dobropillia in eastern Donetsk and continuing operations in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Last month, Kyiv reported a Russian push toward Dobropillia, roughly 22 kilometers north of Pokrovsk, though local authorities said the situation had stabilized. In April, Russia claimed to have regained control of Ukraine’s border region of Kursk after a Kyiv incursion, prompting Moscow to establish a “security buffer zone.”

Moscow has also claimed control of multiple settlements in the Sumy region, with the city of Sumy regularly targeted by airstrikes. Last week, Zelenskyy said Russia’s offensive in Sumy was “completely thwarted.”

Russian authorities have not responded to Zelenskyy’s latest claims, and independent verification remains difficult due to ongoing conflict.

News.Az