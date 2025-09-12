Ukrainian forces crush Russian offensive on Sumy, says Zelenskyy

Ukrainian forces have completely thwarted the Russian offensive operation on Sumy. The enemy suffered heavy losses, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, News.Az reports citing RBC Ukraine.

As the Head of State reported, today he held a very substantive meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff. They discussed the supply of air defense systems and missiles for them, the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and the available defense resources.

"I set specific tasks to intensify work with partners for faster deliveries, and therefore, more reliable protection of critical infrastructure. The military, government officials, diplomats — everyone has their own share of responsibility," Zelenskyy noted.

According to him, there are good results in the production of interceptor drones. At the same time, it is important to increase the training of operators.