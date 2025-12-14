Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy's talks with Wittkoff in Berlin will continue tomorrow

Peace talks between Ukrainian and American delegations in Berlin will continue on December 15, with details of the proposals not yet disclosed, News.Az reports, citing the Handelsblatt.

The Ukrainian delegation is led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and the American delegation is led by President Donald Trump's special representative, Steve Witkoff.

The US government, the newspaper points out, "has tentatively acknowledged the prospects for success" in the Berlin talks, as evidenced by the fact that Trump sent a delegation to Germany.

At the same time, Moscow views the negotiations with suspicion. Yuri Ushakov, Russian President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy adviser, stated before the meeting that the European and Ukrainian contribution to the peace plan "is unlikely to be constructive."


