Yandex metrika counter

Zelenskyy says China is providing weapons to Russia

  • World
  • Share
Zelenskyy says China is providing weapons to Russia
Pool photo by Alessandro Della Valle via AFP/Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed that China is supplying weapons to Russia, citing intelligence gathered by Ukraine’s security and intelligence services.

Supplies include gunpowder and artillery, with Chinese enterprises working in Russia, he said at a press conference in Kyiv on Thursday, adding that Kyiv will provide more detailed information about the cooperation next week, News.Az reports citing Politico.

Officially, China has claimed to be neutral in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, calling for a “peaceful and diplomatic resolution of the conflict.” But in February 2022, shortly before the Kremlin launched its all-out assault, Moscow and Beijing announced a “no-limits partnership deal.”

Beijing has been accused of covertly supplying Russia with weapons and components for drone production, while cutting drone supplies to Ukraine. China denies the accusations.

"I cannot say we're surprised," Zelenskyy said. "But we talked with the Chinese leader and he gave me his word that he won't sell or give weapons to Russia. Unfortunately, we have facts and see the opposite information."

"In any case, we already have facts that China is strengthening Russia's defense capability. And this is bad," he said.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      