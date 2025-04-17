Zelenskyy says China is providing weapons to Russia

Beijing has been accused of covertly supplying Russia with weapons and components for drone production, while cutting drone supplies to Ukraine. China denies the accusations.

"I cannot say we're surprised," Zelenskyy said. "But we talked with the Chinese leader and he gave me his word that he won't sell or give weapons to Russia. Unfortunately, we have facts and see the opposite information."

"In any case, we already have facts that China is strengthening Russia's defense capability. And this is bad," he said.