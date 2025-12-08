UK, Zelenskyy to discuss Ukraine’s future in talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit London on December 8 for high-level talks with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, officials said.

The main focus of the negotiations will be ensuring Ukraine can determine its own future. UK Minister for the Cabinet Office, Pat McFadden, emphasized the talks aim for a just end to the war and long-term security guarantees for Ukraine, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

European supporters of Ukraine hope that sustained support through the winter will weaken Russia’s economy and reduce President Vladimir Putin’s leverage in negotiations next year.

Zelenskyy’s diplomatic week in Europe will concentrate on security issues, resilience support, and defense aid packages.

News.Az