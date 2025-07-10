Zelenskyy calls for 'Marshall plan-style' aid at Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged world leaders to adopt a “Marshall Plan-style” strategy to help rebuild Ukraine, speaking at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Rome.

Addressing international officials, business leaders, and civil society representatives, Zelenskyy emphasized the need for a coordinated recovery effort to rebuild Ukraine after more than two years of full-scale war with Russia, News.Az reports, citing Kyiv Independent.

“This is not just about Ukraine, it’s about your countries, your companies, your technologies,” Zelensky said, calling for the creation of a global “recovery coalition” and appealing for support in unlocking $300 billion in frozen Russian assets for reconstruction.

The two-day event, co-hosted by Ukraine and Italy, saw Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni pledge strong support. She announced over €10 billion ($12 billion) in new commitments and encouraged private investors to help restore Ukraine's economy, drawing parallels to Italy’s post-WWII recovery.

“Investing in Ukraine is investing in our shared future,” Meloni said.

Zelenskyy also met with Pope Leo XIV and U.S. Special Envoy Keith Kellogg ahead of the conference, discussing efforts to return abducted Ukrainian children and new sanctions against Russia.

The conference comes amid renewed Russian attacks, including a July 10 strike that killed two people and injured more than 20 in Kyiv and other cities.

