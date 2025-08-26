Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles seen together in Rome - VIDEO

Zoe Kravitz and Harry Styles appear to be more than friends, after being seen sharing a kiss in London and walking arm in arm in Rome.

According to sources, the pair were spotted at Rita’s in London following a promotional event for Kravitz’s latest film, Caught Stealing, on August 19. “He’s been spending time with her while she’s been on her press run,” News.Az reports, citing PEOPLE.

The pair also appeared in a video shared to X by a Styles fan account on Sunday, Aug. 24, that showed the two walking together down a street in Rome. The Big Little Lies actress wrapped her arm around Styles' in the video as they went out for a stroll.

Reps for Kravitz and Styles have not commented.

