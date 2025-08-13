Zoe Kravitz reveals she nearly lost pet snake in Taylor Swift’s home during L.A. fires

+ ↺ − 16 px

Zoe Kravitz says her pet snake, Orpheus, nearly made Taylor Swift’s house his permanent home after slipping away during a two-week stay earlier this year.

Appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Aug. 12, the actress and Blink Twice director recalled staying at Swift’s 1930s-era home with her mother, Lisa Bonet, during the devastating Los Angeles fires. The visit took a chaotic turn when Bonet briefly set Orpheus down — and he vanished, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Bonet eventually found the snake wedged inside a hole in a bathroom wall next to a built-in bench. “Either we destroy her bathroom or I have to tell her there’s a snake somewhere in her house,” Kravitz remembered thinking.

With guidance from Swift’s house manager, the pair ended up doing minor demolition to retrieve Orpheus, damaging tile and walls in the process. Kravitz offered to pay for all repairs, hoping Swift wouldn’t find out until it was fixed — but the pop star was already in the loop.

“She said, ‘Is it the fact that you almost lost a snake in my house and destroyed my bathroom?’” Kravitz laughed.

Swift, who is currently promoting her upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl, now has one more story to add to her collection of unexpected home adventures.

News.Az