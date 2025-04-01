Zuckerberg seeks Trump’s help to protect Meta, aligning with his demands
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly seeking President Donald Trump's assistance as the company faces a lawsuit in Europe.
Since Trump was re-elected in November, Zuckerberg has warmed to the president, scrapping Meta’s diversity, equity and inclusion team, getting rid of its fact-checking program and electing UFC President Dana White to Meta’s board of directors, News.Az reports citing The Independent.
Zuckerberg was one of several tech moguls who attended Trump’s inauguration in January.
And now it appears he is calling in a favor.
Meta executives have reportedly pressed U.S. trade officials to fight a potential fine and cease-and-desist from the European Commission over the tech giant’s use of personalized ads on its platforms, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.
The company, which owns Facebook and Instagram, may be forced to allow European users free access to its platforms without personalized ads – one of Meta’s key revenue methods.