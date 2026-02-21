Yandex metrika counter

Jake Paul undergoes second jaw surgery after Joshua knockout

Source: Getty Images

Jake Paul has revealed he required a second operation on his jaw following his knockout defeat to former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

The pair met in a controversial, Netflix-backed bout in December, where Joshua ultimately stopped the 28-year-old in the sixth round. Joshua forced Paul into a corner before landing a decisive right hand to the chin that sent him to the canvas, News.Az reports, citing AFP.

Shortly after the fight, Paul disclosed on social media that he had suffered a “double broken jaw” and underwent surgery. On Friday, he said a further procedure was necessary after complications.

“Had to get another jaw surgery. The screws and plates were coming loose because apparently I didn’t rest for the past 2 months,” Paul wrote on Instagram.

The fight, staged at Miami’s Kaseya Center, reportedly saw the two fighters split a purse of $184 million.

Despite the financial success, the bout drew widespread criticism from within the boxing community due to the disparity in experience and pedigree between Joshua, a two-time former world heavyweight champion, and Paul, who built his boxing profile through high-profile crossover contests.

The contest was also criticized for its quality, with Paul repeatedly falling to the canvas and grappling at Joshua’s legs. Referee Christopher Young warned both fighters in the fourth round, telling them: “The fans did not pay to see this crap.”


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

