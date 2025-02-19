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8th Conference
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The Palestinian National Liberation Movement Fatah has unanimously re-elected Mahmoud Abbas as Chairman and General Commander during its 8th General Conference held in Ramallah. The announcement came during the opening session of the gathering, which brought together thousands of members to discuss the next stage of the Palestinian political agenda.15 May 2026-10:56
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A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense and Director General Agil Gurbanov is attending the 17th International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the 8th Naval Defense & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by the Ministry of Defense.19 Feb 2025-23:43
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