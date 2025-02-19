Azerbaijan's Deputy Defense Minister attends IDEX 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister of Defense and Director General Agil Gurbanov is attending the 17th International Defense Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) and the 8th Naval Defense & Maritime Security Exhibition (NAVDEX) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as reported by the Ministry of Defense.

The Ministry of Defense Industry of Azerbaijan is also showcasing its booth at IDEX, one of the world’s largest defense industry exhibitions, featuring 1,560 exhibitors from 65 countries.

Director General Gurbanov reviewed modern weapons and equipment displayed at the stands of Azersilah Defense Industry Holding, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Defense Industry, as well as exhibits from international companies.

During the exhibition, Agil Gurbanov held meetings with key defense officials, including Haluk Görgün, President of the Secretariat of Defense Industries under the Presidency of Türkiye; Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister of Slovakia; Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan; Guido Crosetto, Minister of Defense of Italy; and Musa Heybet, Deputy National Defense Minister of Türkiye, along with executives from leading global defense companies.

The discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of military and military-technical cooperation, as well as other matters of mutual interest.

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/02/17399-3479987926.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

<img src='https://news.az/photos/2025/02/17399-1739993961.jpg' class='responsive-img img-responsive'/>

News.Az