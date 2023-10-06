Türkiye to host International Astronautical Congress in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Turkish city of Antalya will host the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) in 2026, Chairman of the Board of Azercosmos Samaddin Asadov said at the awarding ceremony of stands in the exhibition held as a part of the 74th IAC Congress held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The exhibition saw awarding of stands of Saudi Arabia, the Italian Space Agency (ASI), Chinese Society of Astronautics, Airbus company, Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Polish Space Agency (POLSA), Milan’s Plan-S company and Turkish Space Agency.

