Azerbaijan attends Asian Parliamentary Assembly’s plenary session

The 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA) kicked off in the Turkish city of Antalya, News.Az reports.

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova represents the country at the session.

The delegation will participate in the discussion of the issues included in the agenda of the APA plenary session.

On January 8, Chairperson of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva represented Azerbaijan at the meetings of APA's Standing Committee on Political Issues and the Executive Council.

