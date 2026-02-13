Plane’s landing gear breaks during takeoff at Antalya Airport - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A technical malfunction on a passenger aircraft caused panic at Antalya Airport in Antalya after the plane’s landing gear wheels reportedly detached while preparing for takeoff.

According to initial reports, the aircraft was moving toward the runway when the issue was detected. The takeoff was immediately halted, and passengers were safely evacuated from the plane, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

No injuries were reported. Airport emergency and technical teams were quickly dispatched to the scene to secure the area.

Following the incident, the aircraft was moved to the apron, and arrangements were made to transfer passengers to alternative flights.

Authorities have launched a technical investigation to determine what caused the landing gear failure. Maintenance records and the landing gear system will be examined in detail. Airport operations were briefly disrupted but continued under controlled conditions.

Officials are expected to release a formal statement after the technical review is completed.

