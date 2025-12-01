News.az
Toggle Navigation
Politics
Azerbaijan
Opinion
Region
Analytics
World
Economics
Interviews
exclusives
Central Asia
COP29
Ukraine and Russia at war
Middle East
Culture
Tourism
Sports
Photos
Video
Crypto
India
Evergreen
Explainers (FAQ)
Digital finance
Currency Converter
News
Audi Lowers Profit
Tag:
Audi Lowers Profit
Audi lowers full-year profit forecast amid U.S. tariffs and EV transition
31 Oct 2025-12:54
Latest News
Police name suspect in Rhode Island ice rink shooting
Iranian Security Council official meets Russian minister for talks
France frees suspected Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker after hefty fine
Poland advises citizens to exit Russia following consulate shutdowns
Azerbaijan, Germany explore climate security partnership
UK abandons £110mn post-Brexit border project
Russia and Ukraine lower expectations for Geneva peace talks
Russian strikes hit Ukraine’s Sumy region, civilians injured
Azerbaijan expands export talks with Japan
IRGC says it could close Strait of Hormuz if ordered
Archive
Prev
Next
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Jul
Aug
Sep
Okt
Nov
Dec
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Su
Mo
Tu
We
Th
Fr
Sa
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31