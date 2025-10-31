Audi lowers full-year profit forecast amid U.S. tariffs and EV transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

Audi has once again cut its full-year profitability forecast as U.S. import tariffs and the expensive shift to electric vehicles continue to pressure the company’s margins. The premium Volkswagen brand now expects an operating margin of 4% to 6%, down from the previous 5% to 7%, while keeping its revenue outlook unchanged.

The Ingolstadt-based automaker’s parent company, Volkswagen, reported a substantial third-quarter loss, affected by billions in tariff payments and a costly strategy reversal at Porsche, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Audi’s updated guidance assumes a stable supply of semiconductors, but tensions over Dutch chipmaker Nexperia could disrupt European auto production. In the first nine months, Audi’s operating margin fell to 3.2% from 4.5% last year, due to tariffs, restructuring, and emissions regulations.

CFO Juergen Rittersberger said the company is tackling the tough economic environment and growing competition through strict cost control and efficiency measures.

