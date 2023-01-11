Armenia must accept the reality: Only way out is a peace treaty - Azerbaijani MP

“President of Azerbaijan gave a number of messages in his interviews to the local press,” member of Azerbaijani Parliament Javid Osmanov told News.az.

“The head of the country noted that Armenia will understand that the peace agreement is inevitable. After our victory in the Patriotic War, Azerbaijan has achieved great success at the political and diplomatic levels. The Azerbaijan Armed Forces resolutely prevented the provocations committed by Armenia on September 12-14, 2022, be it “Farrukh” or “Gisas” (Revenge), said Azerbaijani MP.

J. Osmanov stated that although Armenia and its patrons committed various provocations, the French Senate National Assembly adopted baseless resolutions, and the French President made baseless accusations against Baku, Azerbaijan was successful at the diplomatic level: “Azerbaijan gained success at all levels. Armenia should accept the reality of Azerbaijan. The only way out is a peace treaty.”

"Armenia and its patrons should draw conclusions from what happened in the last two years and sign the peace agreement," the deputy said.

