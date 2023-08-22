Azerbaijani serviceman wounded as result of Armenian attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani serviceman, Ismat Nazarov, was wounded as a result of the attack of Armenian armed forces, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, News.az reports.

"The wounded serviceman was immediately given first aid, and he was taken to a military medical facility. There is no danger to his life. The units of the Azerbaijani army are prepared to respond robustly. We declare that the entire responsibility for the consequences of these provocations lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia," said the ministry.

News.Az