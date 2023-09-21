Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister presents photographic evidence at the UN that peaceful civilians were not targeted in the anti-terrorism measures

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces demonstrated exemplary professionalism by using high-precision weaponry solely for the neutralization of illegal military targets, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his speech at the meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation in Karabakh, News.az reports.

The Minister stated that, as clearly seen in several video recordings, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces deliberately refrained from targeting civilian individuals and avoided striking legitimate military targets in close proximity to prevent potential collateral damage.

"As it is evident from the photos, if the intention was to target civilians or engage in so-called 'ethnic cleansing', the Azerbaijani Armed Forces would have acted differently," the Minister stated in his address.

News.Az