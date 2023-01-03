Azerbaijani defense minister visits Land Forces' headquarters (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov has visited the headquarters of the country's Land Forces, upon instructions from President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports citing the ministry.

In the Combat Command Center of the Land Forces, Colonel-General Hasanov listened to reports on the operational situation, as well as gave relevant instructions on combat activities.

Later, at a business meeting with the command of the Ground Forces, the minister instructed to maintain the military personnel's combat readiness and professionalism at a constant high level, and on the practical training of units and command posts.

Hasanov also underscored the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief for the Azerbaijani Army, as well as wished the meeting participants success in 2023.

