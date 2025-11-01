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Bart
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California State Senator Aisha Wahab has jumped out to an early lead in the highly anticipated race to replace former Congressman Eric Swalwell in California's 14th Congressional District.03 Jun 2026-11:27
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Gold prices held steady on Tuesday after falling to a four-month low in the previous session.24 Mar 2026-20:47
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Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever clarified his controversial remarks about “normalizing ties with Russia,” stressing that any normalization is only possible after peace is achieved in Ukraine.19 Mar 2026-17:57
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Belgium’s Prime Minister Bart De Wever warned that the European Union’s plan to use frozen Russian state assets to fund Ukraine could undermine efforts to reach a peace deal in the nearly four-year war.28 Nov 2025-11:15
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Belgium has reached a major agreement on its 2026 budget following months of tense negotiations, Prime Minister Bart De Wever announced on Monday.24 Nov 2025-11:15
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