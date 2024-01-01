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Belousov
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Russia’s Defence Minister Andrey Belousov has said Moscow fully supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Iran, adding that this backing will continue in the future.28 Apr 2026-15:26
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Pyongyang will continue to support Moscow’s policy aimed at protecting sovereignty, territorial integrity and national security, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said at a meeting with Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov on April 26.27 Apr 2026-09:23
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Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov arrived in North Korea on Sunday on a working visit.26 Apr 2026-14:45
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A Baku court has placed Sputnik Azerbaijan editor-in-chief Yevgeniy Belousov under house arrest, transferring him from a pre-trial detention center. His colleague, Igor Kartavykh, was released earlier in October and has since returned to Moscow.24 Oct 2025-15:30
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By Sabina Alizade
On 12 May, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a series of government reshuffles that have sparked extensive comments among experts. Many believe these changes indicate the country's preparation for a possible long-term war. One of the key decisions was the appointment of economist Andrey Belousov as new defence minister .16 May 2024-01:02
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