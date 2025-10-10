+ ↺ − 16 px

The executive director of Sputnik Azerbaijan, Igor Kartavykh, who was previously arrested in Baku, has been released.

In a reciprocal gesture, Russia also freed an Azerbaijani citizen detained on its territory, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov confirmed, News.Az reports, citing Kommersant.

According to reports, the negotiations were conducted mainly at the level of presidential aides. Ushakov coordinated directly with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Hikmet Hajiyev, and the decision to release Kartavykh was made on the eve of the meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Dushanbe.

Political analyst Andrei Kolesnikov noted that the aides’ ability to work directly with both leaders was a decisive factor in reaching the agreement, which Ushakov described as key to securing Kartavykh’s release.

