Burkina Faso parliament votes to ban homosexual acts

Burkina Faso’s transitional parliament has voted unanimously to outlaw homosexual acts, introducing prison terms of up to five years.

Justice Minister Edasso Rodrigue Bayala said the new law, passed on Monday, includes jail sentences of two to five years and fines. Foreign nationals found guilty will also face deportation. The bill now awaits the signature of military leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré, who has ruled since seizing power in 2022, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Until now, Burkina Faso was one of just 22 African countries that permitted same-sex relations. After independence from France in 1960, it did not inherit anti-homosexuality laws, unlike many former British colonies.

The move reflects a broader regional trend. Neighboring Mali criminalized homosexuality last year, while Uganda has adopted some of the continent’s harshest penalties, including the death penalty for so-called “aggravated homosexuality.” Ghana and Nigeria have also pursued similar bans.

The decision is likely to attract international criticism. The World Bank previously froze lending to Uganda over its anti-LGBT legislation but later lifted the ban.

Burkina Faso remains a socially conservative and deeply religious society, with fewer than 10% of citizens identifying as non-religious.

