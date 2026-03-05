Global airlines cancel Middle East flights: List

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has extended its suspension of flights to Dubai through the end of Saturday, marking a full week since the United States and Israel launched their joint attack, News.Az reports, citing Bloomberg.

Qatar Airways has also prolonged its service suspensions until Friday.

According to aviation analytics firm Cirium, more than half of the roughly 36,000 flights scheduled to or from the Middle East since February 28 have been cancelled. The disruptions correspond to around 4.4 million airline seats.

The cancellations have stranded thousands of passengers across the Gulf region, forcing many travelers to seek longer and more expensive routes to reach operational airports in Saudi Arabia and Oman.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Economy said the country is establishing safe air corridors capable of handling up to 48 flights per hour in an effort to restore some level of air traffic through the region.

Here is a list of airlines that have announced adjustments to their regional flight schedules:

Air India

Airline is laying on additional flights. Between March 5-11, the airline is operating three additional flights between Delhi and Toronto. Between March 7-10, three extra flights between Delhi and Frankfurt, one extra Delhi-Paris service. Running Delhi and Mumbai flights via Jeddah on March 5.

Air India said it’s examining running additional flights beyond March 11 in response to high demand and the loss of flights run by Middle East carriers.