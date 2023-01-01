News.az
Catherine Colonna
Tag:
Catherine Colonna
Azerbaijan slams ‘unacceptable’ France’s weaponization of Armenia in every possible way
04 Oct 2023-08:25
Repetition by French FM of fake “blockade” and “forced displacement” narratives doesn’t serve peace - Azerbaijan MFA
03 Oct 2023-17:22
Azerbaijan says French FM’s biased statements aimed at distorting facts
21 Sep 2023-13:13
Azerbaijani MFA Spokesperson comments on French FM's statement
14 Jun 2023-14:16
Baku slams French foreign minister’s groundless allegations
05 May 2023-22:00
Baku calls French FM’s baseless allegations ‘unacceptable’
28 Apr 2023-06:54
Azerbaijan and France are historical partners - French FM
27 Apr 2023-05:54
Top Azerbaijani, French diplomats discuss situation around Lachin-Khankendi road
27 Apr 2023-03:00
France welcomes Azerbaijan’s peace-building efforts
27 Apr 2023-02:42
Azerbaijani, French FMs meet in Baku
27 Apr 2023-01:11
