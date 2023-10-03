Yandex metrika counter

Repetition by French FM of fake “blockade” and “forced displacement” narratives doesn’t serve peace - Azerbaijan MFA

"Repetition by French FM Catherine Colonna of fake “blockade” and “forced displacement” narratives in her meetings in Armenia doesn’t serve peace," Spokesperson of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aykhan Hajizada wrote on his X account, News.az reports.

"Her statements on “France always standing by Armenia’s side” finally removed all masks off French claims of being an honest broker and neutral mediator," he said.


