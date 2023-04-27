Azerbaijan and France are historical partners - French FM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and France are historical partners, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of the French Republic Catherine Colonna said in a joint press conference with Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, News.az reports.

"We are one of the first countries to recognize the independence of Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan passed a difficult path in its history and we have seen it," she said.

She said that there were many killed and injured in the First Karabakh War, which is very sad. "We have given our support to demining works, and solving this issue will save human lives. France donated half a million euros to Azerbaijan for demining. There were casualties due to land mines, and we hope that this will not happen again," Catherine Colonna emphasized.

