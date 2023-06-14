Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani MFA Spokesperson comments on French FM's statement

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani MFA Spokesperson comments on French FM's statement

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade commented on the statement of Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Aykhan Hajizade wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

"Seems that the statement of Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France on the so-called “blockade” intentionally overlooks the free movement of Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in both directions. It is a clear contradiction with vocal assertion on impartiality!", he noted. 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      