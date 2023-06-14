Azerbaijani MFA Spokesperson comments on French FM's statement

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade commented on the statement of Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Aykhan Hajizade wrote on his Twitter page, News.az reports.

"Seems that the statement of Catherine Colonna, Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France on the so-called “blockade” intentionally overlooks the free movement of Armenian residents of the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan in both directions. It is a clear contradiction with vocal assertion on impartiality!", he noted.

News.Az