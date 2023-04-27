France welcomes Azerbaijan’s peace-building efforts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Paris welcomes Baku’s peace-building efforts in the region, French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said at a joint press conference with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Colonna noted that France wants Azerbaijan and Armenia to reach a peace treaty.

“Azerbaijan keeps making peace-building efforts and we welcome it. The road to peace is difficult, it requires patience and restraint. Future plans are needed in this regard,” the French minister said.

Colonna stressed that Azerbaijan and Armenia should, first of all, recognize each other’s territorial integrity.

“A peace treaty can be achieved within the next few years. We want the negotiation process to be effective,” she added.

