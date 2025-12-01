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Churches
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Sudan’s ongoing civil war has devastated the country’s capital, Khartoum, with hospitals, churches and key infrastructure left heavily damaged or destroyed as fighting continues between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.10 May 2026-12:15
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Swiss authorities plan to declare January 9 a day of national mourning following a fire at a bar in the resort of Crans-Montana that killed 40 people.04 Jan 2026-13:20
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The foundations of what is known as "Armenian Genocide" Day—April 24, 1915—were laid with deliberate falsification from the very beginning.24 Apr 2025-12:00
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