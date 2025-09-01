- News
- City Club
Tag:
City Club
-
A nightclub in Mexico City has sparked international attention after introducing dramatically higher entry fees for visitors from the United States, a move widely seen as a political protest linked to criticism and rhetoric associated with U.S. President Donald Trump.07 May 2026-06:26
-
-
Fire crews are battling a large blaze at the London Belle Supper Club, 321 S. Main Street, in downtown Salt Lake City. Main Street is closed between 300 South and 400 South, and TRAX train service in the area has been suspended, with a bus bridge operating between 600 South and City Center.12 Aug 2025-09:42
-
-
Pep Guardiola has disclosed that Manchester City midfielder Rodri has suffered a fresh injury setback, adding to the disappointment after the club’s Club World Cup exit.01 Jul 2025-11:57
-
-
Manchester City suffered a surprising early exit from the Club World Cup after a 4-3 extra-time defeat to Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal in the last 16 on Monday.01 Jul 2025-09:16
-