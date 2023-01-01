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Civil Defence
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The German government is planning to approve 10 billion euros for civil defence spending as part of a wider increase in security-related budgets, according to the interior ministry.18 May 2026-17:47
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Authorities in Cyprus have discovered the bodies of two people inside a charred vehicle as a devastating wildfire continues to ravage the region, scorching over 100 square kilometers of land, destroying homes, and forcing evacuations across multiple villages.24 Jul 2025-14:51
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