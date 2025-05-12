BIG to organize conference on Corsica's independence from French colonialism in Rome

+ ↺ − 16 px

A conference titled “National Identity, Resistance, and Sovereignty: Prospects for Corsica” will be held in Rome, Italy, on May 13.

The event is being organised by the Baku Initiative Group in collaboration with the "Nazione" movement, which advocates for Corsican independence and opposes French colonialism, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The conference will be attended by leaders and members of the movement, experts on the right to decolonisation, analysts from Italian research centres, and a member of the Corsican People's Support Group in the Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament).

The event will focus on issues such as the recognition of national identity, the official status of the Corsican language, the preservation of cultural heritage, and the Corsican people’s right to self-determination.

A press conference is scheduled to take place following the event.

Notably, the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) has been actively involved in advocating for Corsican independence from French colonial rule, particularly since 2024. Their efforts have included public condemnations of French actions, international appeals, and the formation of a broader anti-colonial coalition.

In December 2024, BIG sent an appeal to Pope Francis, urging him to consider Corsica's decolonisation during his visit to the island. The letter highlighted the Corsican people's struggle to maintain their identity and sovereignty under French rule.

On June 20, 2024, BIG organised a conference at the UN Headquarters in New York, bringing together representatives from various territories seeking independence from France. The conference aimed to highlight the ongoing colonial issues and advocate for the implementation of the Declaration on the Granting of Independence to Colonial Countries and Peoples.

News.Az