Georgian court refuses to suspend law on foreign agents

Constitutional Court of Georgia refused to suspend the law on foreign agents, as requested by the country's President Salome Zurabishvili, following the court's ruling, News.Az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.

"The plaintiff's motion to suspend the contested provisions until a final decision on the case is made has not been granted," the ruling says.On May 14, the Georgian Parliament adopted a law on foreign agents . The document proposes the creation of a register of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and media outlets that receive money from foreign sources. The list will include legal entities or media outlets that receive more than 20% of their income from foreign funding. The law does not apply to individuals. The discussion of the bill was accompanied by protest rallies.In early September, it became known that more than 450 organizations in Georgia had registered in the register of foreign agents.In the future, the European Union decided not to hold high-level meetings with representatives of the Georgian political leadership in connection with the laws approved in Georgia.Earlier, the Georgian Prime Minister stated that the law on foreign agents was adopted due to attempts at revolution.

