Thailand’s Bhumjaithai Party in talks to form government after PM dismissal

Thailand’s Bhumjaithai Party said on Friday it is in discussions with other parties to form a new government, following the dismissal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra by the Constitutional Court earlier in the day.

The party confirmed it had reached an understanding with the main opposition People’s Party, the largest in parliament, agreeing to support its demands in exchange for political backing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

In a statement, Bhumjaithai said that if it succeeds in forming a government, it will prioritize constitutional amendments, work to resolve the ongoing border dispute with Cambodia, and move to dissolve parliament within four months to allow fresh elections.

The party has been holding a series of meetings with political stakeholders since Paetongtarn’s removal, which has plunged Thailand into renewed political uncertainty.

