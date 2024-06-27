Azerbaijani parliament dissolution, scheduling of early election adhere to constitution: Court – UPDATED

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Constitutional Court held a plenary session on Thursday.

In accordance with the Clause 1 of Part III of Article 130 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Article 7.1 of the Law "On the Constitutional Court", and based on the Decision of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1174-VIQR dated June 21, 2024 "On appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the scheduling of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan", the session reviewed the request of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan regarding the compliance of the dissolution of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the scheduling of early parliamentary elections, News.Az reports.Chairman of the Constitutional Court Farhad Abdullayev declared the composition of the plenary session and provided information about the issue under discussion.The requesting party was represented by Rustam Gasimov, Head of the Legal Policy Issues Sector of the Department of Legislation and Legal Policy of the Presidential Administration and Araz Poladov, Head of the Legislation Development Sector of the same department, while the responding party was represented by Farid Hajiyev, Head of the Azerbaijani Parliament's Administration. Nasib Shukurov, Associate professor of the Department of Constitutional Law of the Faculty of Law of the Baku State University, Doctor of Philosophy in Law joined the session as an expert.Following the discussions, the court retired to the deliberation room.After the discussions, the court announced the plenary decision.According to the decision, the Decision of the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1174-VIQR dated June 21, 2024 "On appeal to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the scheduling of early elections to the Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan" and dissolution of the Milli Majlis and scheduling of early elections by President of Azerbaijan based on that decision must be considered in compliance with the article 98-1 of the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan.The decision enters into the legal force from the date of the publication. The decision is final and may not be cancelled, changed or officially interpreted by any institution or official.

News.Az