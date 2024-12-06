Romania's Constitutional Court cancels presidential election process

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Constitutional Court of Romania ruled on Friday to annul the entire electoral process of the presidential elections, News.az reports citing foreign media .

The ruling was announced just two days before the second round of the presidential election, which was set to feature independent candidate Calin Georgescu and USR candidate Elena Lasconi. Voting had already begun in the diaspora.The decision followed four formal complaints including one from candidate Cristian Terhes.The government is now tasked with setting a new election date, and the entire electoral process will be restarted.

News.Az